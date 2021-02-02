State Senate and House Redistricting Committees to participate in joint meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Senate and House Redistricting Committees joint meeting will be held Wednesday and will be live streamed.

The meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. in room 535 of the State Capitol. It’s open to all legislators and members of the public. The live stream can be viewed at www.oksenate.gov.

“While the redistricting process involves the drawing of boundaries for legislative and congressional districts, it also involves updating boundaries for voting precincts, county commissioner districts and judicial districts,” said Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, the chair of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting. “This joint meeting gives us an opportunity to present information about the process to our members and the public.”

Meeting presenters include Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, Pontotoc County Commissioner Gary Starnes on behalf of the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO), and Jari Askins, Administrative Director of the Courts.

“This meeting will give lawmakers and the public important context into how political, county, judicial and other boundaries are drawn as the Legislature approaches its own redistricting process,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, chair of the House Redistricting Committee. “I’m glad for this opportunity to have this informative discussion and look forward to getting our actual Census data so we can finalize this process before the next legislative session.”