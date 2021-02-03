State Senate committee advances anti-abortion legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee passed multiple pro-life measures on Wednesday.
A news release from Greg Treat, Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore, lists the passed measures as follows:
- Senate Bill 918 by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, which would, in the event the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the central holdings of Roe v. Wade or Planned Parenthood v. Casey, restore the state’s authority to prohibit abortion.
- Senate Bill 584 by Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, which would prohibit state funding or funding from any political subdivision of the state for any health care provider found guilty of trafficking in fetal body parts.
- Senate Bill 612 also by Dahm, which would create a new law making an abortion procedure illegal in Oklahoma unless it is required to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency.
- Senate Bill 778 and Senate Bill 779, both by Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, which would provide safeguards surrounding the use of abortion-inducing drugs.
The measures will advance to the Senate floor for consideration.