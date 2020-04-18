State Senate leader honors victims, survivors of Oklahoma City bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate’s leader reflected upon the Oklahoma City bombing Friday, paying tribute to the victims and honoring the survivors ahead of the 25th anniversary of that tragic day.

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-Oklahoma City) issued the following statement:

“The bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City changed our state and nation forever. We will always remember the 168 lives lost and honor the survivors from that terrible day 25 years ago. Out of that tragedy, though, the world learned of the Oklahoma Standard. It was our faith, our resilience and our willingness to lift each other up that helped us overcome and rebuild after the bombing. That same spirit of the Oklahoma Standard will carry our state forward now through the current difficult times. To the families who lost loved ones and to the survivors, know that we remember and we support you. I hope that all Oklahomans will join my family and I in remembering and praying for all those affected by the bombing, and praying for our state and our nation.” Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat

Timothy McVeigh parked a truck in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City on the morning of April 19, 1995. The truck was loaded with a bomb made up of agricultural fertilizer, diesel fuel and other chemicals. At 9:02 a.m. the bomb exploded.

The blast ripped through the Murrah Building, killing 168 people, including 19 children, and injuring several hundred others.

The FBI described the bombing as the “worst act of homegrown terrorism in the nation’s history.”

Since that dreadful day, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has been built as an everlasting tribute to the lives lost, the survivors who carried on and the Oklahoma Standard that emboldens the state, even in the most tragic of times.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will host an online remembrance ceremony Sunday, April 19, at 9 a.m. Go to https://memorialmuseum.com to virtually attend the ceremony.