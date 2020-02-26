State Senate passes measure to protect medical marijuana cardholder gun rights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Senators voted unanimously Wednesday to maintain medical marijuana cardholders’ Second Amendment rights.

The full Senate participated in the vote on Senate Bill 959, which clarifies that anyone authorized to use medical marijuana would be allowed to have a concealed carry permit, according to a State Senate news release.

“Our Second Amendment rights outlined in the United States Constitution are very clear – the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed,” Sen. Nathan Dahm said. “We cannot discriminate against medical marijuana cardholders because of their personal medicinal decisions. All Oklahomans should have their Second Amendment rights protected, and I’m glad my colleagues agree that we must uphold the Constitution.”

Oklahoma law currently precludes community members from handgun license eligibility if they have any violation relating to illegal drug use or possession.

While SB 959 clarifies that the above prohibition does not apply to medical marijuana card licensees and applicants, the “measure would make it illegal for a person to carry or use a gun while under the influence of medical marijuana,” the news release states.

The bill will move on to the State House of Representatives for a vote.

Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) is the Senate author of the bill, and Rep. Jon Echols (R-Oklahoma City) is the House author of the bill.