TALIHINA, Okla. (KFOR) – One State Senator says the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to end operations at a veterans home in Talihina is on hold until a better solution can be found.

The Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted June 22 to close the Talihina Veterans Home, citing operational and budge challenges.

Initially, there were plans to replace the Talihina Veterans Home with the State Veterans Home, which is currently under construction in Sallisaw.

However, construction has slowed and the Sallisaw facility will not be completed until October 2024.

“This is not something that is going to happen overnight,” Jennifer Bloomfield, communications director for ODVA, said. “We will be making sure that our residents and their families, as well as staff, are fully informed and assisted throughout the entirety. Ideally, we would hope to see all of them elect to transfer to one of our other Homes as we await the completion of Sallisaw.”

Now, Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, says the plans to close the facility by the end of the year are “on hold while the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs works closely with the Legislature to find a better solution.”

It is easy for competing priorities to become confused when the situation is tense and fluid, which this situation clearly is. We must always put our obligation to our veterans first. To put it bluntly, we wouldn’t even have this situation to consider were it not for the sacrifice and the service of these great Americans. They didn’t let us down, and we cannot let them down now. I am firmly convinced that everyone in Oklahoma’s government, including ODVA, both houses of the Legislature, and Governor Stitt remain committed to serving our veterans and honoring our commitments, either expressed or implied to them. I am grateful to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission for their past and present service, their flexibility, and for their commitment to Oklahoma’s veterans. Finally, I am confident that future plans will ensure that our veterans receive the care they need and that their lives are not unduly disrupted during this time of transition. Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain