State Superintendent Hofmeister explains Oklahoma Board of Education’s emergency rules concerning critical race theory

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Yesterday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education passed emergency rules on HB 1775, commonly known as the bill that bans critical race theory.

Now, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is explaining what these decisions mean for students and educators.

HB 1775 was signed into law by the governor in early May.

Just last week, a slew of lawmakers called on the State Board of Education to issue clear and concise guidelines ahead of the school year so that there will be no room for confusion and nothing left up to a teacher’s own interpretation.

The State Board of Education voted 5-1 yesterday on the emergency rules.

The rules say in part that schools can’t make students feel that “by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”

They also state that parents can inspect school curriculums and teachers who break the rules could face suspension of their teaching certificate.

Recently, a survey of all 50 states ranked Oklahoma as 8th in the nation for state standards in Civics and U.S. History.

Hofmeister reassures that Oklahoma’s standard for civics and history have remained unchanged, and important events such as the Tulsa Race Massacre or the Oklahoma City Bombing will continue to be taught around the state.

The board voted on the emergency rules now because the law took effect July 1, and they need to have some ground work for the upcoming school year.

They will meet again in the fall to discuss permanent rules.