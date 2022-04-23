STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is asking Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor for an opinion on Stillwater Public Schools’ restroom policy as it relates to transgender students.

Hofmeister requested a formal binding opinion from O’Connor after questions surrounding the restroom policy arose, according to a news release from Hofmeister’s office.

Stillwater’s school board asked the state for guidance on whether the district may continue allowing transgender individuals to use the school restroom that corresponds to their gender identity.

The Stillwater Board of Education approved a resolution on April 18 requesting the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and State Board of Education to take up emergency rules on restroom policy.

Hofmeister said she wants a formal written opinion from O’Connor on whether districts may set their own policies for restroom use.

“The answers to these questions will not only provide the crystal-clear guidance sought and will come in the form of a binding opinion on those in Oklahoma who have historically implemented and enforced Title IX and related laws on these matters,” Hofmeister wrote to O’Connor. “Your attention and expeditious review of these matters are sincerely appreciated.”

District officials previously said they received guidance from the State Department of Education “in support of allowing students to use restrooms that align with their gender identity…”

However, they said they received a conflicting opinion from State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters.

He sent the following letter to the district earlier this month urging them to end their policy.

O’Connor also previously sent a letter, which appears below: