OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister responded on Saturday to the tornado in southeastern Oklahoma.

Friday night, a tornado tore through southeastern Oklahoma destroying homes and businesses. Supt. Hofmeister released a statement on Saturday regarding the storm.

“Our hearts go out to the communities of Idabel, Hugo, Valliant, Denison and surrounding towns following last night’s tornado. The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s crisis response team has provided resources to administrators of the impacted school districts. The agency stands ready to provide other supports as additional needs arise in this ordeal. Our prayers are with all the Oklahomans affected by this devastation and loss.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister