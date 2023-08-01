OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday, the State Supreme Court validated the bonds requested by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) to begin building new toll roads.

In August 2022, the OTA requested $500 million in revenue bonds from the Oklahoma Council of Bond Oversight to begin its ACCESS Oklahoma plan.

The agency says that money is necessary for surveys and design of a new turnpike in Cleveland County.

The Council of Bond Oversight approved the request, but was challenged by opposing group, Pike Off OTA, who says hundreds of homes will be destroyed if the plan is approved.

The ACCESS Oklahoma project was put on hold in April after several legal roadblocks, including an allegation of violating the Open Meeting Act and Attorney General Gentner Drummond requesting an investigative audit into the OTA and its ACCESS project actions.

The agency said that it couldn’t continue funding work without a clear timetable for access to the bond market.

The State Supreme Court later ruled the OTA did not violate the Open Meeting Act and Pike Off OTA failed to prove the OTA lacked “statutory authorization to construct the South Extension” and had “exceeded its statutory authorization by seeking an additional bond issue to complete the loop.”

Around that same time, the Supreme Court justices gave the OTA until June 15 to answer some of their questions, including why it didn’t ask the Council of Bond Oversight for an extension on its plan approval and why the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation denied its request to use some federal title lands in the project.

In the OTA’s June filing, its lawyers argued that allowing the Council’s approval to expire was intentional and the authority would continue to work with the Bureau of Reclamation to reroute the turnpike to avoid use of the federal lands.

Now, the State Supreme Court has decided the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority can resubmit its bond request to the Council of Bond Oversight and resume its negotiations with the Bureau of Reclamation.

The court says any petition for rehearing on this matter must be filed within 20 days of its opinion.