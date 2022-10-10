OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is deer archery season in Oklahoma. With the dry conditions across the state, Oklahoma wildlife experts want you to be extra careful with campfires.

“One of the great things about deer camp is having a campfire,” said Lance Meek, an education specialist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Right now, Oklahoma deer hunters are planning their hunting trips – packing up their bows and arrows, and dreaming about gathering around a nice warm campfire.

However, Meek said if they’re camping out in one of the 44 counties under a burn ban…

“You cannot have a campfire,” said Meek. “Even in a designated fire pit or any of that, you can’t have a campfire at all.”

Although there are chances of rain in the forecast, the News 4 Weather Team said the moisture will leave just as fast as it came.

“Over the winter and early in the spring, we had enough rainfall to get everything growing. Now, everything that’s dried out is now becoming tinder of all these wildfire chances,” said News 4 meteorologist Damien Lodes. “This week’s worth of rain isn’t going to make up for the month of drought we had previous to that.”

Meek said some campgrounds may allow propane grills, but hunters will need to check the campgrounds website before heading out, because the results could be devastating.

“When you start a campfire, a lot of time you put dead leaves and stuff in there to get it goin’. Those dead leaves, when they catch on fire, a lot of times you can just watch them drift away,” said Meek.

Meek said even if you’re not hunting in a spot that’s not under a burn ban, you need to keep your eye on the flames.

“You need to use a fire ring. You need to be careful and watch your embers and see where they’re going. And try not to use a lot of leaves or really dry sparky wood,” said Meek.

Youth deer gun season starts this Friday, October 14. Deer muzzleloader season starts October 22. Deer gun season starts November 19.