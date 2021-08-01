States sending the most people to Oklahoma

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Oklahoma from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Oklahoma.

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#30. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Oklahoma in 2019: 537

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 (tie) most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Oklahoma to Kentucky in 2019: 378

— #33 most common destination from Oklahoma

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Iowa

– Moved from Iowa to Oklahoma in 2019: 551

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #30 most common destination from Iowa

– Moved from Oklahoma to Iowa in 2019: 261

— #38 most common destination from Oklahoma

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#28. Montana

– Moved from Montana to Oklahoma in 2019: 617

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from Montana

– Moved from Oklahoma to Montana in 2019: 455

— #32 most common destination from Oklahoma

Canva

#27. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to Oklahoma in 2019: 638

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from Oklahoma to Minnesota in 2019: 204

— #39 most common destination from Oklahoma

Famartin // Wikicommons

#26. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Oklahoma in 2019: 672

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #35 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Oklahoma to Maryland in 2019: 591

— #28 most common destination from Oklahoma

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#25. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Oklahoma in 2019: 794

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #30 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Oklahoma to Michigan in 2019: 780

— #24 most common destination from Oklahoma

tochichi//Wikicommons

#24. South Dakota

– Moved from South Dakota to Oklahoma in 2019: 880

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from South Dakota

– Moved from Oklahoma to South Dakota in 2019: 374

— #34 most common destination from Oklahoma

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma in 2019: 881

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #37 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,975

— #10 most common destination from Oklahoma

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#22. Nebraska

– Moved from Nebraska to Oklahoma in 2019: 973

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Nebraska

– Moved from Oklahoma to Nebraska in 2019: 1,582

— #14 most common destination from Oklahoma

randy andy // Shutterstock

#21. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,018

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Oklahoma to Nevada in 2019: 968

— #21 most common destination from Oklahoma

Imilious // Wikicommons

#20. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,143

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Oklahoma to Tennessee in 2019: 935

— #22 most common destination from Oklahoma

Canva

#19. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,163

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #31 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Oklahoma to Ohio in 2019: 696

— #27 most common destination from Oklahoma

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#18. New York

– Moved from New York to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,505

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #36 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Oklahoma to New York in 2019: 530

— #31 most common destination from Oklahoma

Canva

#17. Hawaii

– Moved from Hawaii to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,531

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Hawaii

– Moved from Oklahoma to Hawaii in 2019: 131

— #42 most common destination from Oklahoma

Canva

#16. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,888

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #26 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Oklahoma to Georgia in 2019: 1,538

— #15 most common destination from Oklahoma

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#15. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,942

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Oklahoma to Louisiana in 2019: 1,973

— #11 most common destination from Oklahoma

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#14. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,039

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Oklahoma to Washington in 2019: 1,383

— #17 most common destination from Oklahoma

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,146

— 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Oklahoma to Virginia in 2019: 1,486

— #16 most common destination from Oklahoma

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,397

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Oklahoma to Indiana in 2019: 986

— #20 most common destination from Oklahoma

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#11. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,401

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Oklahoma to Illinois in 2019: 2,326

— #8 most common destination from Oklahoma

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#10. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,745

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Oklahoma to North Carolina in 2019: 1,705

— #13 most common destination from Oklahoma

DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,962

— 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Oklahoma to Arizona in 2019: 2,042

— #9 most common destination from Oklahoma

Pixabay

#8. New Mexico

– Moved from New Mexico to Oklahoma in 2019: 3,447

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from New Mexico

– Moved from Oklahoma to New Mexico in 2019: 702

— #26 most common destination from Oklahoma

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,109

— 4.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #30 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Oklahoma to Florida in 2019: 6,488

— #2 most common destination from Oklahoma

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#6. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166

— 4.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644

— #4 most common destination from Oklahoma

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,371

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from Oklahoma to Kansas in 2019: 4,258

— #6 most common destination from Oklahoma

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. California

– Moved from California to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,408

— 7.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from California

– Moved from Oklahoma to California in 2019: 3,747

— #7 most common destination from Oklahoma

Canva

#3. Arkansas

– Moved from Arkansas to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,421

— 7.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Arkansas

– Moved from Oklahoma to Arkansas in 2019: 5,826

— #3 most common destination from Oklahoma

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#2. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Oklahoma in 2019: 9,020

— 8.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Oklahoma to Colorado in 2019: 4,412

— #5 most common destination from Oklahoma

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Oklahoma in 2019: 26,383

— 25.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Oklahoma to Texas in 2019: 23,535

— #1 most common destination from Oklahoma