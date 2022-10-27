OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Fire Fighters have been working hard this month, battling almost 200 grassfires just in October. But the fire department is expecting to stay busy through the end of the year.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says they’ve responded to nearly 190 grass fires this October. Even with the rain earlier this week, they say it’s still not enough. While the ground may be moist, the dry grass on top can still burn.

“When we get a big rain like we had Monday, it’s helpful for a day or two typically. But what happens is that grass is still dry on the top and that’s not in contact with the ground,” said Benny Fulkerson, Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said before the rain they were responding to around five to six grassfires daily, and now after the rain, they are averaging around four per day.

“It has been a very busy month with grassfires being a large part of that… We need a steady dose of rain. We need some precipitation,” said Fulkerson.

Gary McManus, the state climatologist for Oklahoma said, the dead vegetation acts as a fuel and causes the proper fire weather conditions to arise.

“We have two droughts going on… Those two droughts are working together to produce this one large, longer-term drought that has kept us dry through much of the summer,” said Gary McManus, state climatologist for Oklahoma.

McManus said he expects the wildfire season to get even worse through the end of the year.

“It’s still that day-to-day weather that can trigger those wildfires… When we get into the cool season, in the November, December months, we get those cold fronts moving through, lots of wind, lots of dry air, and that can certainly produce those big-time wildfire conditions,” said McManus.

While the grassfires remain a concern, the fire department expects to respond to more structure fires as people begin using their heating systems.

People are going to be turning on their heaters and that makes a big difference with our number of structure fires. We are about to be a lot busier with that, too, as the weather starts to get colder,” said Fulkerson.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department wants to remind you of the current burn ban.

Here’s a list of the latest counties currently under a burn ban.

According to the Oklahoma Burn Ban Map, Oklahoma County along with Logan, Lincoln, Payne Counties and more are under a burn ban right now.

The map is continuously updated throughout the week. To see if your county is currently under a burn ban, visit Oklahoma Forestry Services.