Stay order issued in CDC eviction moratorium ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A federal judge has issued a stay order following a ruling that would rescind the CDC’s eviction moratorium.

“We know, just in Oklahoma, thousands of cases have been paused on moratorium that are in the court system,” Katie Dilks, Executive Director for Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation, said.

However, that could soon change following a ruling by a federal judge last week.

“A federal judge ruled that the CDC eviction moratorium, which has been in place since September, and extended a couple times since then, basically that the CDC didn’t have proper authority to issue that moratorium in the first place,” said Dilks. “The ruling would vacate that order for the entire country.”

Dilks said that moratorium has helped thousands of Oklahomans facing eviction during the pandemic.

“The judge did issue a stay in the order, so it’s not actually in effect while an appeal is pending,” Dilks said. “The moratorium was set to expire at the end of June. We were looking at the end of this protection in the first place, but with some time to plan. With time for courts to plan and for advocates to plan and have resources in place to deal with the influx of cases that’s expected.”

The Department of Justice filed the appeal late last week, which has a May 16th deadline.

“My advice for renters hasn’t changed at all. This doesn’t actually change what I tell people to do, which is go seek out rental assistance,” said Dilks. “There’s over $200 million in the state of Oklahoma for rental and utility assistance this year.”