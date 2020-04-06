Live Now
Staying mentally healthy when stuck at home

Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -  Being stuck in the house can be detrimental to mental health, and experts say many people have been experiencing anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jack O'Donnell, a psychologist, says it's a good idea to connect with your support system.

If it's not possible to do so in person, you can use technology.

He also says instead of simply looking for distractions, be intentional about what you chose to set your mind to.

Use it as a time for reflection, but don't ruminate on things you can't control.

US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

