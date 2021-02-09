Staying safe in plummeting, dangerous temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma medical professionals are warning Oklahomans of the dangerous, plummeting temperatures we will experience this week.

Ice, dangerous driving conditions, as well as dangerous temperatures could easily cause injuries.

“It’s something we see all the time in the ice like this. In fact, I slipped myself on a bridge going to get my mail yesterday,” said Dr. David Walsh, the Medical Director of OU Health’s Emergency Department.

Walsh says he saw more fall injuries than normal on Monday, when ice caused slick roads and sidewalks.

“I think I took care of four or five, I think five people total who fell on an outstretched arm,” said Walsh.

He says to avoid this, we can all simply slow down and look down. He says wearing shoes with good grip and tread could also help.

Being exposed to the cold weather for too long could also cause hypothermia, frostbite or even frost nip.

“Frost nip is sort of like a precursor to frost bite and it’s something you can get over a little bit quicker. You start to feel numbness in the extremities, initially pain and then numbness in whatever part of your body is affected,” he said.

Walsh says common sense, like not staying out in the cold for too long, wearing appropriate clothing, as well as getting warm often could help prevent these types of injuries.

Another important part of keeping warm is staying hydrated.

“Hydration fills up your circulatory system. You could think of it that way and that’s how you’re going to keep your extremities warm and keep your nose and your toes warm. You need the tank full,” said Walsh.