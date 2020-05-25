Staying safe this holiday weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is sharing tips to make sure everyone has a safe and healthy holiday weekend.

First, health experts say you should still practice social distancing since COVID-19 continues to spread in the community. Since people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, people are encouraged to wear a face mask when around others.

Also, make sure you clean your hands and frequently touched surfaces or objects throughout the day.

“Clean hands are always the ticket to avoiding illness,” said Matt Brosh, supervisor of Food Safety and Environmental Health. “Doing so will insure you have a healthy meal and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

When it comes to food, keep all raw meats and poultry separate from vegetables and cooked food. Also, you should use different cutting boards and knives to prepare meats and vegetables.

“Warmer temperatures can cause bacteria to multiply faster especially when preparing a meal outside,” said Brosh. “The golden rule is to keep cold things cold and hot things hot.”

Health experts say you should always check meat with a meat thermometer before serving anything.

Minimum internal temperatures:

Hot dogs – 165 degrees

Poultry – 165 degrees

Ground meat – 155 degrees

Whole cuts of pork, beef or fish – 145 degrees.

Officials say you should never let perishable food sit out for more then two hours. If the temperature is higher than 90 degrees, food should not sit out more than one hour.

Also, if you plan to enjoy the outdoors, you should wear insect repellent that contains at least 20 percent DEET to prevent mosquito bites and permethrin to avoid tick bites.