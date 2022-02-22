OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say a new version of the omicron variant has now been detected in the Sooner State.

The stealth omicron variant, also known as BA.2, has genetic mutations that could make it harder to identify compared to the original version of omicron.

“It’s not that the test doesn’t detect it; it’s just that it doesn’t look like omicron,” said Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist in Texas. “Don’t get the impression that ‘stealth omicron’ means we can’t detect it. All of our PCR tests can still detect it.”

Stealth omicron also has mutations that could make it more contagious.

“It’s just so contagious, and it spreads so quickly,” said Dr. George Monks, former President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. “It seems to be spreading faster than the original omicron.”

Initial evidence appears to show that stealth omicron does not lead to more severe illness than the original omicron version.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed that variant testing by an outside lab has found stealth omicron in the Sooner State.

“A sub variant of omicron, BA.2, has been identified in an Oklahoma specimen by Aegis Sciences. While BA.2 has not yet been identified at the state’s Public Health Lab, variant identification and sequencing continues for positive COVID-19 specimens. We are committed to sharing information with Oklahomans on the presence of COVID-19 and its variants in the state,” a statement by the Oklahoma State Department of Health read.