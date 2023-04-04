OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of science fiction and fantasy will not want to miss a unique event coming to Science Museum Oklahoma.

Science Museum Oklahoma is hosting SMO21: Steampunk on Friday, April 14 at the museum.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., fans of steampunk will go back to the 1800s.

Guests can take part in their own metal working activities, which will allow attendees to create their own steampunk-inspired accessories.

The event will also showcase a tea dueling competition. Guests can also explore the museum’s exhibits, shows, and galleries.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their finest steampunk attire and immerse themselves in a world of steam-powered technology.

Those purchasing VIP tickets will have exclusive access to the Wild, Wild West Saloon for a free signature cocktail, discounted refills, and early access.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. It is expected to sell out so people are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.