OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Air Force Base is using advanced science and technology to keep some of the Air Force’s oldest planes flying. The Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling team, known as the REACT team is working to revolutionize the industry.

“So a lot of what we do has to do with taking parts that already exist that maybe they don’t have the technical specifications to make that work any more,” said Logan Roys, a Mechanical Engineer on the REACT team.

The civilian engineers use 3D printers and scanners to make new parts or to modify existing parts.

“You know, when these aircraft were actually made, we didn’t have access to the kind of technology that we do now. So the fact that we get to improve on the parts and remake them, I guess with a little bit of future flavor,” said Anthony Corpuz, a Mechanical Engineer on the REACT team.

The REACT team says the younger generation is bringing innovation to the work force due to the Palace Acquire Program.

“The PAQ program is a program that allows you to pursue a masters degree if you want, where the air force will actually pay for that. So it’s a training program that basically you train as an intern for three years. You’re on the job for one year, then you go back to school, in which case you earn your master’s degree and then you come back,” said Roys.

One of the biggest responsibilities of the REACT team is working on the upkeep of aircrafts that have been around for decades. These include the B-52’s that were in full service back in the 1960’s. Today, there are less than 80 in active service.

“So parts that would normally be more difficult to measure, we would be able to, with our 3d scanners and our technology, be able to take critical information very quickly,” said Corpuz.

The theme for this year’s air show at Tinker Air Force Base is STEM takes flight. The show is Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2. The Blue Angels will be in attendance at the show along with the F-35 demo team and the Jelly Belly plane.

It’s a free air show to attend. For more information on parking and what you can bring inside, go to the air show website here.



