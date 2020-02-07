Step into history and fall in love at Oklahoma museum’s Valentine’s Day date night

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is holding an event for couples on Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, Feb. 14, couples can explore the Heritage Center and Village after hours for Date Night at the Museum.

Inside the museum, couples will get to see a new exhibit opening on the American Bison, participate in one-on-one activities and conversation starters, enjoy some finger foods with a choice of romantic beverages, and explore the Village after dark.

“Museums are great places for a date for several reasons,” said director Jake Krumwiede. “They are unique, and therefore memorable. Museums are full of things to talk about. Every item on display can spark lively conversation and create unique shared memories. And at the very least, taking a date to a museum can make you seem a little bit cultured!”

Tickets for the event are $50 per couple.

The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located at 507 S. Fourth St. in Enid.

For more information about Date Night at the Museum, call 580-237-1907 or visit this website.