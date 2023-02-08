OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A one-of-a-kind event that features performances of some of the most talented step performers will be coming to Oklahoma City.

OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center will be hosting ‘Step Afrika!’ at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping.

Organizers say the show blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities.

Guests will be able to see a combination of traditional African dances with an array of contemporary dance art forms.

“I am personally encouraging everyone to research the history of the art form of stepping and how it ties to the rich history of African dance and communication,” said Chris Snoddy, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs. “I am really excited to engage in the experience. As a former step team member with the Zeta Zeta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, I have been eager to learn more about their company. I have been very impressed with their website (stepafrika.org) and their commentaries and videos which explain the art and history of stepping. I believe each viewing audience member will enjoy the performance.”

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the OCCC Box Office at (405) 682-7579.