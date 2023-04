OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of a legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will no longer be able to see her in person locally.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Stevie Nicks had canceled three tour dates across the United States.

As it turns out, Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center is one those locations.

Nicks was originally scheduled to perform in Oklahoma City on March 30.

However, Nicks was forced to delay that concert due to an illness within the band.