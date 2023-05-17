OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Stevie Nicks fans are crying in the night as they wait for hundreds of dollars in ticket refunds after the legendary rock and roll hall of famer cancelled her show at the Paycom Center last month.

Now the companies responsible for the refunds also seem to be dragging their feet.

Stevie Nicks, Live in Concert was originally scheduled for April 4th but reportedly, band members got sick.

However, after promises of a rescheduled date, the whole concert was cancelled.

In a reply to KFOR on a Facebook post, one fan seemed brokenhearted, saying the show cost her an arm and a leg.

Savannah Lemmons also chimed in, saying she paid more than $400 for her tickets and still hadn’t gotten her refund.

“[It was] a big chunk of change I paid for those tickets and I was really excited to go, ” she said Tuesday in an interview with KFOR.

“Ticketmaster is telling me I would have gotten my refund within 30 days. That has now passed. Paycom Center told me 45 days. So technically they still have a few more days, but I am just very confused,” she added.

Ticketmaster had not responded to requests for more information as of late Tuesday.

However, in an email to the station a Paycom Center representative said the arena has to pay the money to ticketmaster first in order to initiate refunds.

We are still working with Ticketmaster on processing refunds. Unfortunately we did go back and forth on that show, hoping we’d get a rescheduled date and then it was officially canceled. The process for refunds is that we have to pay the money to Ticketmaster to initiate the refunds to the patrons. But to do that, Ticketmaster has to invoice us for the money they need. It did take us a little longer to get that process done than usual. However, the money has been transferred to Ticketmaster and the refunds should be back in purchasers’ accounts very soon. Oklahoma legislators reject alleged attempts to silence Tucker Carlson Paycom Center Representative

While this would have been Savannah’s first time in concert, she said she’s not sure she’ll try to see the acclaimed star in one of her other concert cities.

“I’m kind of wary about buying tickets in the future [but] it would have been amazing to see Stevie. It would’ve been awesome just to be in the same room with her,” she said.