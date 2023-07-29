OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A huge announcement came out of the Oklahoma County Courthouse Friday: The Oklahoma County District Attorney dropping charges in three high profile deadly officer shooting cases.

“These families are grieving. This decision that has been made is difficult,” said Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna.

The cases included the five officers charged in the death of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez, the teen shot outside a convenience story after dropping a gun.

Clifford Holman shot and killed Bennie Edwards, a 60-year-old man with a knife who was shot while he was running away.

Chance Avery shot and killed Christopher Poor inside his home ; he was armed with a bat.

WHAT HAPPENED?

All three cases date back to 2020:

49-year-old Christopher Poor was shot in The Viillage in July of that year during a domestic call.

15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez was killed in November during a robbery.

And, a month later — 60-year-old Bennie Edwards was shot during a disturbance call.

Officers were charged after each of those incidents, but over the past several months, DA Behenna said a legal team came together to review all three cases.

The DA’s office also hired a police force expert out of California to give an independent review.

An employment record provided to KFOR says Clarence Robert Chapman has consulted on over one thousand cases involving law enforcement related civil litigation, criminal prosecution and employment practices and has given court and deposition testimony in over 500 cases, to date.

“That law basically says that if a suspect is trying to escape or evade arrest and the suspect is believed to have committed a crime involving serious bodily harm or the threat of serious bodily harm, force, even deadly force, can be justifiable,” added DA Behenna.

THE CONCLUSION?

Each case was dismissed “with prejudice”, which means they cannot be tried again.

In all three shootings, the people killed had a weapon, but the officers involved were charged over whether the use of deadly force was necessary.

Under the law, the Oklahoma County District Attorney believes all three shootings were justified; but for some, it renews the question of when deadly force should be used.

REPORTER: So in your opinion. Did these officers do their job?

DISTRICT ATTORNEY BEHENNA: Let me just stick with the law, in these cases, in particular. I’m not a police policy person. I don’t know how they’re trained. And it probably isn’t fair for me to even comment on that. I mean, my analysis is truly a factual and legal analysis.

Oklahoma City activist Adriana laws was at the scene right after Bennie Edwards died.

She said she was also standing with Stavian Rodriguez’s mother when she learned the charges were dropped.

“DA Behenna spoke on the fact that there is a statute that prevents her from being able to take any of these cases any further in the courts. If these [officers] were committing crimes they should have been able to stand trial,” she said.

The organizer and victim’s advocate said without a “fair and speedy” trial in court, the families of the three individuals can’t get justice.

“Justice is not necessarily throwing individuals in jail. Justice is changing the system that allows these things to happen, time and time again,” said Laws.

“Police killings did not start in 2020 and they will not end until we change the system.”