OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says one-third of house fires involving Christmas trees occur in January.

“As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” said Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “The longer Christmas trees remain in homes, the longer they present a risk.”

According to the latest Christmas Tree Fires report from NFPA, 160 home structure fires began with Christmas trees, resulting in two civilian deaths, 11 civilian injuries, and $12 million in direct property damage, on average each year between 2016 and 2020.

To safely dispose of a Christmas tree, make sure it is free of ornaments, tinsel, and lights before recycling it or taking it to the landfill.

OKC residents can drop off natural Christmas trees for mulch from Dec. 27 through Jan. 15.

OKC trash customers can also set them at the curbside for collection with other bulky waste no later than 6 a.m. on their assigned monthly bulky waste date.

Edmond residents can drop off their live Christmas trees at Mitch Park through Jan. 31 for recycling or call 405-359-4701 for pick up (must be scheduled by Jan. 6).

The City of Moore will pick up trees through Jan. 13 on your regular trash day (trees need to be cut in 3-foot lengths).