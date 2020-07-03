Still need to file? Tax assistance offered to eligible Oklahomans as deadline approaches

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The deadline to file your taxes is quickly approaching, but Oklahomans still have time to seek help with filing.

Oklahomans can still find high-quality tax preparation and financial stability services at the volunteer income tax assistance (VITA) sites located across Oklahoma City.

“VITA sites make it easy for Oklahomans to prepare their taxes and receive the assistance they need, oftentimes at little or no cost to them,” said Andy Moore, OKC Tax Help community ambassador. “Many working families are struggling during this time, so I hope Oklahomans will take advantage of this lost-cost resource that is currently available to them.”

The VITA program offers help to those who make approximately $54,000 or less a year and need assistance preparing their tax returns. Due to COVID-19, all VITA sites are now requiring an appointment for an in-person consultation, as well as offering alternative electronic filing preparation to individuals.

“VITA sites will also be able to provide more information on eligibility regarding the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a refund for individuals who make less than $56,000 a year and are between the ages of 25 and 64,” Moore added. “And, if you already filed your tax return, it’s not too late. The VITA site professionals can help you file an adjustment to get the EITC money you’re owed.”

The EITC refund amount increases based on the number of children in the household and is often between $2,000 – $6,000 per eligible person. In 2018, the average Oklahoma refund was $2,470.

You can find additional information on EITC, as well as resources in and around Oklahoma City at OKCTaxHelp.org. VITA site locations and information can be found on the Oklahoma Tax Commission website, or by calling 800-906-9887.

