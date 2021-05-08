Still time to adopt dogs and cats for free at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

One of the many loving potential pets up for adoption at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is holding a free pet adoption this weekend.

Community members can go to OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th St., from noon to 5:30 p.m. today, Saturday, May 8, and Sunday for free dog and cat adoptions.

The free adoption weekend is being held after a wave of homeless pets were taken in by OKC Animal Welfare this spring, overflowing the shelter’s capacity. Around 200 dogs are available for adoption, which is twice the shelter’s capacity for adoptable dogs, according to an OKC Animal Welfare news release.

OKC Animal Welfare staff is calling upon metro residents to give these potential pets a happy home, which would provide the shelter more space to save the lives of stray dogs and cats.

“The community has responded in the past when we’ve been in situations like that, and we need Oklahoma City to step up again,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “For anyone considering adopting a pet into your family, this weekend is the perfect time with all fees waived. We have so many homeless pets ready to be part of your family, so everyone will find a perfect match.”

All adoptable animals at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

Visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100 for more information.