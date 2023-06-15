OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans who purchased tickets to see a rock icon in concert should already have their refunds, officials from the Paycom Center say.

Stevie Nicks, Live in Concert was originally scheduled to perform in Oklahoma City on April 4th but the show was delayed after band members became ill.

Ultimately, the whole concert was canceled.

In May, KFOR reported that many fans were still waiting for those refunds to hit their accounts.

One month later, we’ve received requests from fans who say they are still waiting.

Officials from the Paycom Center say those refunds have been issued to all customers.

They say if customers still haven’t received their refund, they should first check all of their bank accounts and credit card statements for the refund.

If it wasn’t received, they should email info@asm-okc.com or call (405) 602-8708.