STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Stillwater Animal Welfare are hoping to find answers and homes for 13 puppies dumped at a local church Sunday.

According to the animal shelter, the grey, four-door truck was seen leaving 13 puppies in a church parking lot around 9 a.m. Sunday.

In the video above, you can see the truck drive away and the puppies attempt to follow it a short time later.

If you have any information on where these puppies came from, call Stillwater Animal Welfare at 405-372-0334 or email at animalwelfare@stillwater.org.