STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Local apartment residents are shocked and confused after receiving a letter from their complex asking them to move out ahead of renovations. Some tenants told News 4 their leases aren’t even close to being up.

“We were just shocked,” said Alex Antee. “We were like, ‘What? What’s going on?’”

“We’re living paycheck to paycheck and now we have to find a place,” said Jacee Coleman.

People living at Stillwater’s Apple Creek Apartments are dumbfounded and anxious after receiving a letter from management last week, “asking residents to move out May 8th with no penalty” in order “to allow us to start upgrading apartment interiors.”

For tenants like Antee and Coleman, the panic quickly kicked in.

“We all called to clarify first, to see if that was really what was happening. If we were all being evicted. And they all said yes, yes, that’s what it is,” said Antee.

Some tenants posted fliers with big bold letters reading “Know your RIGHTS. You don’t have to leave!”

Others called and emailed News 4 to investigate. When we tried calling the property manager last week, we were told they were out and wouldn’t be back in the office until Monday.

However, the morning after our call, the complex sent residents a clarification. “We are honoring all lease agreements,” and that “You are under no obligation to move out prior to the end of your lease term..”

On Monday, the apartment complex sent News 4 the following statement:

“Ownership has plans to improve the property and has offered residents options that may help during construction. Those options are totally voluntary and at the residents’ discretion. No leases are being terminated by management.”

As News 4 crews were at the apartment complex, the property owner stopped us to talk in person, but declined to go on camera. They told us the first letter sent to residents was “poorly crafted.” Once they saw the fliers, management sent out the follow-up letter. Management also said their intent was to be good neighbors by letting them out of their leases for free, to avoid the noisy and messy construction.

However, Antee and Coleman are not buying it.

“That didn’t happen until, you know, you guys tried to call the office,” said Coleman.

“It’s not a misunderstanding. We all called to clarify,” said Antee.

News 4 reached out to Richard Klinge, a local attorney who specializes in representing tenants. Klinge said the apartment complex didn’t technically do anything illegal.

“These are offers to get out of your lease early, if you want to take it now, but they’re not a threat of eviction,” said Klinge. “It’s not illegal to say it. It’d be illegal to take action.”

Meanwhile Antee and Coleman have no plans to stick around.

“We were just done living here. We just wanted to move out,” said Coleman.

“We’re going to be staying on my mom’s couch or floor or whatever until we can find an apartment,” said Antee.

Other apartments in the area told News 4 they are now running specials specifically for Apple Creek Apartment tenants.