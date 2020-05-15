Stillwater center participating in convalescent plasma program for COVID-19

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say another plasma collection center is launching a COVID-19 convalescent plasma collection program in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, BPL Plasma launched the program in hopes of accelerating a treatment for the novel coronavirus.

Through the program, BPL Plasma will collect plasma from people who have recovered from the virus. The plasma contains antibodies that can be used to treat the infection in patients currently battling COVID-19.

Officials say that antibody levels decline over time, so BPL Plasma is asking anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to consider plasma donation soon.

“We are very excited about the potential of these therapies and proud of BPL Plasma’s

participation in fighting this devastating virus,” said Marvin Dyke, President of BPL Plasma. “For

years, the medicines made from the plasma we collect have been used to treat patients around

this world with life-threating or life-altering medical conditions. Our hope is that through these

efforts and the generosity of the donors, we will hasten the development of a treatment.”

The BPL Plasma center in Stillwater is participating in the program.