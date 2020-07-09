Stillwater City Council to consider mask mandate

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater City Council is meeting on Thursday evening to consider passing an ordinance that would require the use of masks in public.

This will be the second reading of the proposal.

“It’s a simple thing to keep commerce moving. In terms of wearing a mask, it’s just the right thing to do, it’s a kindness to other people,” Norman McNickle, Stillwater City Manager, said.

As of now, the proposed ordinance has several exceptions.

People with certain medical conditions don’t have to wear a mask, nor do children under the age of two. They also won’t be required while eating in restaurants, exercising outdoors, or for medical and dental treatments.

Masks don’t need to be worn in private homes or personal vehicles or in workplaces where distance can be maintained.

However, it’s possible things can be added or removed from the proposal at Thursday’s meeting.

Residents in Stillwater have varying opinions of whether or not there should be a mask requirement.

“I’m elderly, I’m crippled. I wear two masks at a time to make sure it’s pressed tight against my face,” Kevin Rosecrans said. “I’m afraid of all the people in Oklahoma that are walking around unmasked like they think it’s some kind of joke.”

“Liberty over tyranny,” Paul Leonard said. “People are being driven like cattle, and they’re not thinking.”

“I think it’s a good way to protect as many in our population and our community as possible,” Jean McMullen said.

“I think it’s a pretty wise decision, especially if we want to get rid of the virus, we have to do something to combat it,” Rebecca Rios said.

If the ordinance is approved and an emergency clause is added to pass it right away, it officially goes into effect Saturday morning.

In Stillwater, the ordinance is official when it gets published in a widely available publication, which would be the local newspaper.

