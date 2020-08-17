Stillwater City Council to discuss possible bar ordinance, community’s response to COVID-19

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Stillwater will meet to address the community’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in the area.

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce says the Stillwater City Council will meet on Monday evening to discuss a potential ordinance that would allow more opportunities for outdoor service by bars.

The Stillwater City Council meets tomorrow evening. Pandemic response, including a potential ordinance to allow more opportunity for outdoor service by bars, is on the agenda. I am also evaluating other possible actions through emergency declaration, if necessary. https://t.co/zcRokVrtt0 — Mayor Will Joyce (@stillwaterwill) August 16, 2020

“We continue to work with OSU, Payne County Health, Stillwater Medical and others to determine appropriate strategies. We anticipate a rise in local cases with the beginning of school and are paying close attention to stress on healthcare resources and the nature of case spread,” Joyce posted on Twitter.

Joyce says he is also considering other possible actions through an emergency declaration.

“There are no simple answers or easy decisions. Every single person in Stillwater has a responsibility to help. Take every precaution you can to slow the spread. Wear your mask, avoid crowded areas, wash your hands, be a good neighbor,” he said.

