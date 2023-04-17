STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) has identified the stabbing victim killed Saturday.

SPD officials say officers responded to 810 S. Jardot on an assault with a deadly weapon call at 12:09 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive male with multiple stab wounds.

SPD officers attempted to perform life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The victim has been identified as Justin Springer, 35, of Stillwater.

SPD officials say a person of interest has been identified, but the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the SPD Tipline at 405-533-8477.