STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Fire Department says firefighters are working to get a house fire under control that appears to have been started by a lightning strike.

Fire crews were called to the scene in the Karsten Creek neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say while it does appear to have been started by a lightning strike, the official cause has not yet been determined.

No injuries have been reported.