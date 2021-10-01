Stillwater High School hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – If you still need to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, residents in Payne County can head to a pop-up vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held at Stillwater High School on Oct. 1 and Oct. 22.

From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., guests can head to the clinic to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, which is available for people 12-years-old and up.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free t-shirt and will be entered to win a $100 VISA gift card.

If you are already vaccinated, you can enter to win a gift card to Texas Roadhouse.