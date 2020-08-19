Stillwater implements new bar restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – After Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce announced that he would be issuing an emergency order to scale back bar capacity, we’re getting a better look at those new requirements.

Over the weekend, several videos were shared on social media showing OSU college students packing bars and clubs without masks and little social distancing.

On Monday night, the Stillwater City Council held a meeting to discuss the city’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“I believe this emergency order will help thin out the crowd and spread it out a little,” Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said.

“The first thing on my mind is how in the world did it get that way?” bar owner Shawn Walls said.

The infamous video was shot at Shawn Walls’ bar. Walls tells KFOR the capacity at one point became out of control.

“I do think the six second video portrays something that didn’t happen in my business the whole night,” Walls said. “It’s one weekend and we will fix it.”

On Wednesday, the City of Stillwater released the restrictions for bars:

Tables and chairs shall be positioned in a manner to permit a 6-foot minimum distance between groups of bar patrons. Excess tables and chairs shall be removed from the bar or shall remain unoccupied if located within a 6-foot radius and cannot be removed.

The maximum occupancy of a bar shall be the lesser of 50 percent of the marshal’s load capacity or the maximum number of patrons that can be seated using the above distancing guideline.

Patrons shall not be seated in any booth that adjoins another.

No more than ten persons may be seated at a single booth.

Bar patrons shall not be allowed to stand next to occupied tables.

Dance floors and other areas where bar patrons stand shall be closed. However, tables and seating may be relocated to these areas to achieve social and physical distancing.

Bar patrons shall only consume beverages or food while seated at a table.

The bar shall designate an area or areas where patrons can safely order/pick-up drinks and make payment while maintaining six feet of physical separation from other patrons or groups.

Outdoor seating areas are subject to the above requirements.

Waiting areas (indoor and outdoor) shall be configured and marked to facilitate six feet of separation between groups of patrons.

Bar patrons shall wear face coverings at all times while indoors or outdoors in any designated bar table service area. Patrons may remove face coverings only while seated at a table to consume beverages or food.

Employees and all other persons involved in the operation of the bar, shall wear face coverings at all times while on the bar premises. For purposes of this order, the term employees shall include stage performers and musicians, disc jockeys, and any other person hired by the bar for any purpose related to the daily business operation.

Officials say bars, nightclubs, dance halls, and bar service areas in restaurants will be required to implement the guidelines on Aug. 19.

They will remain in effect through Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. unless it is extended or rescinded.

“It’s important to remember that our individual actions can affect the community as a whole— so let’s continue to love our neighbors by washing our hands, wearing a face covering and avoiding crowds,” City Manager Norman McNickle said. “Let’s work together as a community to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

LATEST STORIES: