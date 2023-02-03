STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stillwater man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman, leading police on a chase and hiding in the woods earlier this week.

“It’s a very dangerous situation,” said Lt. TJ Low, with the Stillwater Police Department.

According to Lt. Low, police were called to a home on E. 16th Street just before midnight on Tuesday.

“The victim advised that Donald Laver struck her in the head with a pistol, shot at her and then also assaulted her,” said Lt. Low. “She had injuries to her hands and then also to her head.”

The woman called police, but Laver left before they arrived, according to Lt. Low.

Laver wasn’t seen again until Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when he sped by a Payne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy driving a Red Chevy Avalanche. Court records say he was driving nearly 20 mph over the speed limit.

The deputy tried to pull him over, but Laver took off and a short pursuit began. It lasted until Laver lost control of the truck and slid into a ditch near Fairgrounds Road and Glencoe Road.

He then ran into the woods on foot.

After about a three-hour search, Laver was found and taken into custody.

Photo courtesy of Stillwater Police Department, Donald Laver

“He’s got a long list of charges,” said Lt. Low.

According to Stillwater Police, some of those charges include domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, protective order violation resulting in physical injury and threatening to perform an act of violence.

The female victim was taken to a hospital for her injuries and has since been released.