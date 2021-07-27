Stillwater man leads authorities on chase from Stillwater to Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stillwater man led Stillwater police, Payne County sheriff’s deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase that went from Stillwater all the way to Norman where highway patrol pit-maneuvered his car, ending his flight.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspect, James Dailey, is facing multiple felony charges. They found a large amount of drugs and a loaded firearm in the car, giving the possibility of possession with the intent to distribute, according to OHP officials.

It all started Tuesday afternoon, when Stillwater police said they conducted a traffic stop on Dailey. They asked him to step out of the car after smelling marijuana. Instead of getting out, Dailey slammed the door and took off.

“It was a hot pursuit for sure,” said Daniel Worthington, a witness who saw the chase and the crash. “I heard a car just come humming by, then I heard two sirens coming from behind and they were coming fast too.”

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper performs a pit maneuver to stop a fleeing suspect during a high speed chase that ended in Norman.

The chase reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour, according to Trooper Eric Foster with Highway Patrol. When it flew past Worthington’s workplace, he said he had to see what was going on.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Worthington said. “I’ve never seen a hot pursuit before.”

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Stillwater police and Payne County sheriff’s deputies were tailing the suspect all the way to I-35 and Memorial Road before losing him in heavy traffic. Highway patrol picked up the pursuit a short time later near the Dallas Junction.

“High speeds, it was a dangerous situation,” Foster said.

Dailey was flying past cars on the highway like they were standing still while also driving on the shoulder of the highway. At one point, he lost a tire and side swiped another vehicle before speeding through an intersection. When Dailey took Norman’s Flood Avenue exit, highway patrol decided to make their move.

“Then the red car started spinning out and then spun out again and then hit that curb, and his whole trunk popped up,” Worthington said.

Worthington saw it all from across the street. Highway Patrol was able to take Dailey in with no issue after the chase. Foster called it a textbook takedown. Everyone said they were just happy it didn’t end worse.

“It’s very dangerous,” Foster said. “Could have been worse.”

“Just don’t be stupid,” Worthington said. “Just follow the rules and you won’t get in trouble.”

Dailey did hit another car after the pit maneuver was performed. Foster said there was minor damage to the vehicle. Fortunately, no one was injured during or after the chase.