Stillwater mayor extends state of emergency

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The mayor of Stillwater issued a proclamation on Friday extending the state of emergency in Stillwater for COVID-19.

The April 10 proclamation has been extended until April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The proclamation extends previous federal, state and local proclamations concerning the shelter-in-place order; closing of certain non-essential businesses; closing of personal grooming businesses; limiting organized gatherings to less than 10 people; and requesting retailers to implement social distancing in stores.

In Friday’s proclamation, the use of face coverings is now strongly recommended and encouraged, with Section Five stating:

“The use of face coverings made of cloth or a similar material by all persons present in a retail establishment, workplace, or other gathering wherein contact is made with others not from the same household is recommended and strongly encouraged. Said face coverings should be constructed in a manner consistent with recently issued Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. This recommendation does not alleviate the need to continue all previously adopted social and physical distancing practices and requirements, which remain in full force and effect until the expiration of this emergency order. The purchase of medical grade face masks and respirators is discouraged because said items are needed by health care professionals and workers.”

Mayor Joyce says he is grateful residents and businesses have been doing their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Stillwater.

“But we are not finished,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have to look our neighbors in the eye and say that we did everything we could to keep them safe.”