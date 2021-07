STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma medical center confirms that it was targeted by malware last month, which led to a major computer system outage.

Stillwater Medical Center was the target of a malware attack, which caused computer and telephone systems to go offline on June 13.

The center says that there is no evidence that any patient or employee information was compromised in the attack.

Officials say they are now looking at ways to enhance their security measures.