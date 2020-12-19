Stillwater Medical Center to convert conference room to hold COVID patients

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Medical Center is planning to convert their conference room into a place to hold ER beds for COVID patients when the ICU is full.

“The hospital is at capacity. They have been inundated with COVID-19 patients for the past couple of weeks. Their staff is getting mighty tired,” Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle said.

As of Friday, one patient is being held in the ER because the ICU is out of beds.

Staff members are working lots of overtime to take care of everyone.

“They have not been complaining a lot, but we do know that they have to work awfully long hours without days off, and they’ve giving the absolute best care that they can,” McNickle said.

In a tweet, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce says hospital admissions are up 50 percent.

He also says more than half of those new patients come from outside of Stillwater, “from areas without mask mandates.”

This is the west conf room at Stillwater Med Ctr. The SMC board met here tonight because we’re not allowed remote meetings anymore. But this weekend the carpet will be ripped up and temp ER beds will be moved in to accommodate COVID patients when the ICU is full. 1/ pic.twitter.com/NPszyINTyo — Mayor Will Joyce (@stillwaterwill) December 18, 2020

“Stillwater municipal hospital is a regional hospital and because Oklahoma City and Tulsa hospitals are also full, we are getting patients from other areas,” McNickle said.

Experts say it’s a similar situation at hospitals across the state.

“At our medical center, and I suspect most in Oklahoma City, people are being held in the emergency department in rooms until beds are available in the inpatient setting or in the intensive care units, but we don’t have any hospital beds or anything set up outside of the actual facility,” Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health said.