Stillwater Medical Center to post bed capacity numbers in light of COVID-19 situation

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Medical Center officials are releasing the hospital’s bed capacity numbers in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“In an effort to be completely transparent with the current Covid situation, we have made the decision to once again begin posting our bed capacity numbers daily. If you have any questions, please feel free to private message Stillwater Medical or post your question below,” hospital officials stated on social media.

The hospital’s bed capacity as of Tuesday morning is as follows:

Stillwater Medical Center bed capacity.

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials said on Tuesday there were 577 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Officials noted there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

OSDH reported 733 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma has had 475,578 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Oklahoma has seen 8,707 COVID-related deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there are 9,177 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma and other states across the nation is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 because of the highly-infectious Delta variant.

Medical officials urge Oklahomans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health leaders say over 1.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.56 million have completed the series.