STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma police officer was injured during an incident with a suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

It all started when officers with the Stillwater Police Department attempted to stop a white pickup truck in town.

However, the driver refused to stop and ended up ramming several other vehicles during the pursuit.

Authorities say the chase finally came to an end near Sixth and Perkins in Stillwater.

Officials say one officer was injured during the pursuit, but the extent of his injuries was not released.