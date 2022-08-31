STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A barricade situation at a trailer park in Stillwater ends as the suspect surrenders.

Brandon Troy Roberts. Image from the Stillwater Police Department.

The Stillwater Police Department responded to a welfare check near 2900 E. 6th around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday for an individual who was allegedly suicidal. According to officials, Brandon Troy Roberts had an active felony warrant and barricaded himself in a residence before officers arrived.

According to Stillwater PD, an acquaintance of Roberts told police that Roberts had a 9mm pistol in the room with him.

Officials say Roberts surrendered safely and there were no reported injuries. Roberts was taken to a Stillwater jail.