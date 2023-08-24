STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Police arrested woman on Tuesday on child abuse charges.
According to Stillwater PD, an officer was confronted by a parent around 10:11 a.m. on Tuesday in the department’s lobby. The parent said he had met a woman online, identified as 19-year-old Ashlee Cheatham, who later became his girlfriend and moved in with him.
Officials say while she was sleeping, the parent went through her phone and allegedly found disturbing images of his 3-year-old daughter.
Cheatham was contacted by SPD officers and detectives and was later arrested at the residence. She taken to jail and booked without incident.
SPD says the charges Cheatham may face include:
- Sexual abuse of a child under 12
- Make or distribute types of obscene material or child pornography
- Possession of marijuana
- Violation of Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act – Felony