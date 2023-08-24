STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Police arrested woman on Tuesday on child abuse charges.

According to Stillwater PD, an officer was confronted by a parent around 10:11 a.m. on Tuesday in the department’s lobby. The parent said he had met a woman online, identified as 19-year-old Ashlee Cheatham, who later became his girlfriend and moved in with him.

Ashlee Marie Cheatham. Image courtesy Stillwater PD.

Officials say while she was sleeping, the parent went through her phone and allegedly found disturbing images of his 3-year-old daughter.

Cheatham was contacted by SPD officers and detectives and was later arrested at the residence. She taken to jail and booked without incident.

SPD says the charges Cheatham may face include:

Sexual abuse of a child under 12

Make or distribute types of obscene material or child pornography

Possession of marijuana

Violation of Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act – Felony