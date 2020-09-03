Stillwater PD issues Silver Alert for missing 90-year-old

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Stillwater Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old man.
Dale Folger was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday near the 700 block of W Harned Ave.
Folger is described as a white man wearing a light blue or gray ball cap, a blue checkered shirt, and blue jeans.
He drives a gray 2004 GMA Sierra pickup with Oklahoma license plate ‘GOC532.’
If you see Folger or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Stillwater police immediately.
