STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn’t heard from since since Oct. 18.

Thomas Lee. Courtesy: Stillwater Police Department

SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.

His family reported him missing Oct. 24. They told investigators that Lee was in contact with the family nearly every day, but they hadn’t heard from him since Oct. 18.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts contact SPD at 405-372-4171.