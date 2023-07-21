STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department confirm they have arrested one person after serving a high risk warrant related to a homicide investigation from earlier this morning.

According to police, the high risk search warrant was issued in the area of 100 West Mathews. Main Street from Hall of Fame to Mathews is currently shutdown and citizens are asked to stay away from Strickland Park.

Image courtesy Stillwater Police Department

Image courtesy Stillwater Police Department

Authorities say on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:27 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) responded to the wooded area in the 400 block of South Drury in reference to a found body. Stillwater investigators identified Troy Driskel, 28 of Stillwater as a suspect in the case.

Police confirm Driskel has been located in the area of 100 East Mathews and taken into custody without incident at approximately 8:20 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time.