Stillwater PD: Woman tried to burn house down while man was inside

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was arrested after allegedly trying to burn down a house with a man inside it.

“He pointed at an area on the house that was wet that he said had gasoline on it,” Captain Royce Stephens with the Stillwater Police Department told KFOR.

Stephens is talking about the events of June 8 that landed 37-year-old Danielle Marie Thomas behind bars.

“There is some type of video of her with a flame in her hand trying to light it,” he said.

It happened at a home in the 1000 block of West 11th Street.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, when police arrived, the homeowner pointed to a gas can lying on its side in the yard and said Thomas poured gas over the side of his house before trying to light it.

“He invited the officer to smell it. The officer could smell gasoline on it,” ​Stephens said.

Neighbors told police they heard Thomas yell, “I’m going to burn the mother f***** down.”

“A witness there took it upon themselves to water down the gasoline before she tried to light it apparently, so she couldn’t get it lit,” Stephens said.

Police arrested Thomas on a fourth-degree arson charge on June 22 after the victim decided he wanted to press charges.

“No one was hurt. No fire was started,” Stephens said.

Thomas is due in court on Monday, July 6.

Latest Stories